Upper Street closed as police investigate stabbing
Published: 7:02 PM February 4, 2021 Updated: 7:45 PM February 4, 2021
- Credit: Andre Langlois
A man has been stabbed in Islington this afternoon.
The Met Police said they were called at 3.30pm to Battishill Street to reports of a stabbing.
A man, believed to be in his 20s, was found to have been knifed.
However, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers have closed Upper Street while the incident is ongoing.
No one has yet been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 with the reference CAD 4478/4 Feb.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
