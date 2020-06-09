Search

Advanced search

Man stabbed in back during alleged Goswell Road phone robbery

PUBLISHED: 12:55 09 June 2020

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

A man was “stabbed in back” during an alleged phone robbery in Goswell Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Police were called to the junction of Goswell Road and Lever Street at about 2am, to reports of loud bangs believed to be gunshots.

Firearms officers attended the scene and a large group of people scattered from the area.

You may also want to watch:

After a short search a male in his 30s was found with a single stab wound.

He was taken to hospital and doesn’t have life-threatening injuries, according to Scotland Yard.

A Met Police spokesperson added: “Further enquiries established that no loud bangs had in fact been heard and an investigation by the Central North Local investigation team into the incident is ongoing.” No arrests have been made.

MPS Firearms Command tweeted saying officers were deployed with the London Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service “to provide emergency first aid, after a male had been stabbed in the back whilst being robbed of his phone by a group of males.”

Did you see what happened? Are you the victim? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Islington Covid-19 homeless taskforce urges government to axe ‘hostile environment’ policy

Rough sleeper illustrated in Crisis charity's campaign by model with sleeping bag. Picture: Sam Mellish

Man stabbed in back during alleged Goswell Road phone robbery

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

‘We’re stronger than ever’: Archway convenience store turns into community hub for lockdown

The Kir brothers of Becky's Convenience Store. From left to right: Yusuf, Huseyin and Ozgur. Picture: Becky's Convenience Store

Man injured in Blackstock Road

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Nketiah hits treble in Arsenal friendly win

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. Picture: John Walton/PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Islington Covid-19 homeless taskforce urges government to axe ‘hostile environment’ policy

Rough sleeper illustrated in Crisis charity's campaign by model with sleeping bag. Picture: Sam Mellish

Man stabbed in back during alleged Goswell Road phone robbery

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

‘We’re stronger than ever’: Archway convenience store turns into community hub for lockdown

The Kir brothers of Becky's Convenience Store. From left to right: Yusuf, Huseyin and Ozgur. Picture: Becky's Convenience Store

Man injured in Blackstock Road

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Nketiah hits treble in Arsenal friendly win

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. Picture: John Walton/PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

EFL clubs vote for play-offs, promotion, relegation and points-per-game

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

Keep Us Moving initiative launched to support fitness professionals

Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, has teamed up with Lucozade Sport to launch a ˜Keep Us Moving initiative which will support the nation's fitness coaches, instructors and personal trainers by incentivising them to help the nation to stay active during the coronavirus outbreak

Black Lives Matter: To deny the phrase is to deny a backdrop of racism

Protesters arriving in Parliament Square on Sunday, June 7, having marched from the US Embassy. Picture: André Langlois

Man stabbed in back during alleged Goswell Road phone robbery

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Hackney photographer takes lockdown photos of neighbours

Beverly. ÔMark an I live right opposite the house where Jack Mcvitie was killed in 1967 by Reggie Kray. My uncle grew up with the Krays and was a boxer at the same club in Bethnal Green. However, my uncle and the Twins were arch-enemies. My uncle was violently attacked by the Krays with knives as Reggie Kray wrongly believed he had been sleeping with his, at the time, girlfriend. He miraculously survived My Nan was ready to ensure that they faced charges for attempted murder but the Krays wined and dined my Nan although in a menacing manner as they made verbal threats to kill my mum and smashed the bakery windows where my uncle was working. Luckily no one was hurt. My Nan of course backed down. My uncle never really got his life with the Krays out of his mind especially in the last couple of years before he died. He was having terrible nightmares. When my Uncle was dying, he was scared that in an afterlife he would see them again. I was blessed enough to be able to be with my uncle as he passed away and I
Drive 24