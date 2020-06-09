Man stabbed in back during alleged Goswell Road phone robbery

A man was “stabbed in back” during an alleged phone robbery in Goswell Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Police were called to the junction of Goswell Road and Lever Street at about 2am, to reports of loud bangs believed to be gunshots.

Firearms officers attended the scene and a large group of people scattered from the area.

After a short search a male in his 30s was found with a single stab wound.

He was taken to hospital and doesn’t have life-threatening injuries, according to Scotland Yard.

A Met Police spokesperson added: “Further enquiries established that no loud bangs had in fact been heard and an investigation by the Central North Local investigation team into the incident is ongoing.” No arrests have been made.

MPS Firearms Command tweeted saying officers were deployed with the London Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service “to provide emergency first aid, after a male had been stabbed in the back whilst being robbed of his phone by a group of males.”

