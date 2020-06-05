Man stabbed in Blackstock Road
PUBLISHED: 09:24 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 05 June 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
A man was stabbed in Finsbury Park on Friday June 5.
Police were called to Blackstock Road at 06:47am to a report of a stabbing.
You may also want to watch:
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a man aged in his 30s was taken to hospital but his injuries aren’t life-threatening, police say.
No one has been arrested. Road closures are in place while police investigate at the scene.
Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.