Search

Advanced search

Man stabbed in Blackstock Road

PUBLISHED: 09:24 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 05 June 2020

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

A man was stabbed in Finsbury Park on Friday June 5.

Police were called to Blackstock Road at 06:47am to a report of a stabbing.

You may also want to watch:

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a man aged in his 30s was taken to hospital but his injuries aren’t life-threatening, police say.

No one has been arrested. Road closures are in place while police investigate at the scene.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Islington outdoor markets reopen as traders urge people to shirk supermarkets

Chapel Market.Picture:Ken Mears

Elderly woman no longer in ‘life-threatening’ condition after suspected domestic incident in Southgate Road

The emergency services on the scene of a

Man stabbed in Blackstock Road

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee in Islington

Stand Up To Racism held a demonstration outside Islington Town Hall on Wednesday, June 3 in response to the killing of George Floyd and in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Polly Hancock

Coronavirus: Islington NEU claims it’s ‘morally irresponsible’ to send kids back to school before it’s safe

A stock image of students in a classroom. Picture: PA/Ben Birchall

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Islington outdoor markets reopen as traders urge people to shirk supermarkets

Chapel Market.Picture:Ken Mears

Elderly woman no longer in ‘life-threatening’ condition after suspected domestic incident in Southgate Road

The emergency services on the scene of a

Man stabbed in Blackstock Road

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee in Islington

Stand Up To Racism held a demonstration outside Islington Town Hall on Wednesday, June 3 in response to the killing of George Floyd and in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Polly Hancock

Coronavirus: Islington NEU claims it’s ‘morally irresponsible’ to send kids back to school before it’s safe

A stock image of students in a classroom. Picture: PA/Ben Birchall

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Premiership rugby will resume on August, 15

Premiership Rugby match ball (Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)

Middlesex CC Foundation emergency appeal provides over 23,000 meals

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

Mushroom soup mac n cheese recipe from government rations

Contents of the Government food box and a recipe for mushroom mac n cheese

Man stabbed in Blackstock Road

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs ‘agree use of neutral venues’

The Premier League trophy.
Drive 24