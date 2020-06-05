Man stabbed in Blackstock Road

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

A man was stabbed in Finsbury Park on Friday June 5.

Police were called to Blackstock Road at 06:47am to a report of a stabbing.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a man aged in his 30s was taken to hospital but his injuries aren’t life-threatening, police say.

No one has been arrested. Road closures are in place while police investigate at the scene.

