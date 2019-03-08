Search

King’s Cross stabbing: Man found with knife wound in Great Percy Street

PUBLISHED: 18:02 10 April 2019

A man was stabbed in Great Percy Street. Picture: Google Maps

A man was stabbed in Great Percy Street. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man was stabbed in King’s Cross in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called at about 4.00am to reports of a knife attack in Great Percy Street.

Cops and paramedics found a man, said to be in his 20s, suffering from a stab wound. A bystander told the Gazette he was given CPR at the scene.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “He was taken to an east London hospital with non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

“Officers, including the Met’s Dog Support Unit, searched the area but no weapons or suspects were located.

“Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD1363/06APR or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

