Man stabbed in Newington Green

A man was stabbed in Newington Green yesterday.

Police were called at 5.35pm to reports of an injured male in Newington Green.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance [HEMS] attended, and found a man in his 40s suffering from a stab wound at the scene.

He was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries are not life threatening.

This comes after a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the leg while out jogging in Whittington Park on Tuesday last week, though there is no evidence the incidents are linked.

Anyone who witnessed this incident should call police on 101 quoting 6397/10APR, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

