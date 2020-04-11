Search

Advanced search

Man stabbed in Newington Green

PUBLISHED: 10:59 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 11 April 2020

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

A man was stabbed in Newington Green yesterday.

Police were called at 5.35pm to reports of an injured male in Newington Green.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance [HEMS] attended, and found a man in his 40s suffering from a stab wound at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

He was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries are not life threatening.

This comes after a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the leg while out jogging in Whittington Park on Tuesday last week, though there is no evidence the incidents are linked.

Anyone who witnessed this incident should call police on 101 quoting 6397/10APR, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mother of Holloway bus driver who caught Covid-19 and died says transport workers need personal protective equipment

Emeka Nyack Ihenacho. Picture: Jessica Nyack Ihenacho

Archway stabbing: Whittington Park cordoned off after knife attack

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

Coronavirus: Emily Thornberry calls for investigation after two Pentonville prison workers die

Pentonville Prison in Caledonian Road. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Islington Council closes cemeteries as 257 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in borough

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mother of Holloway bus driver who caught Covid-19 and died says transport workers need personal protective equipment

Emeka Nyack Ihenacho. Picture: Jessica Nyack Ihenacho

Archway stabbing: Whittington Park cordoned off after knife attack

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

Coronavirus: Emily Thornberry calls for investigation after two Pentonville prison workers die

Pentonville Prison in Caledonian Road. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Islington Council closes cemeteries as 257 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in borough

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 11

England's Lucy Bronze during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

Man stabbed in Newington Green

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Great Sporting Films: Chariots of Fire

Great Britain's Eric Liddell crosses the line first to win the Gold Medal. Eric Liddell was due to compete in the 100 metres race but as a committed Christian he refused to run on a Sunday. He was later portrayed in the film Chariots of Fire.

Boxing: Bob and Steve Kipps leave lasting legacy

Former WBO world middleweight champion Jason Matthews with coaches Bob Kipps (left) and Steve Kipps (right).

Coronavirus: Use London’s empty homes to house frontline workers, says charity

A file image of an NHS nurse at a hospital. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA
Drive 24