Cally stabbing: Man suffers knife injuries after Pentonville Road attack

Stock image of police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive PA Archive/PA Images

A man was stabbed in the Cally in the early hours of this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at about 5am to reports of an injured man in Pentonville Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service medics attended the scene.

You may also want to watch:

A man - aged in his 30s - was taken to hospital suffering stab injuries. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

There has been no arrest.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101, ref 1531/29Feb.

To remain anonymous please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk