Cally stabbing: Man suffers knife injuries after Pentonville Road attack

PUBLISHED: 10:10 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 29 February 2020

Stock image of police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Stock image of police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

PA Archive/PA Images

A man was stabbed in the Cally in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at about 5am to reports of an injured man in Pentonville Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service medics attended the scene.

A man - aged in his 30s - was taken to hospital suffering stab injuries. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

There has been no arrest.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101, ref 1531/29Feb.

To remain anonymous please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Coronavirus: Pupils of Central Foundation Boys’ School told to self-isolate at home after ski trip to northern Italy

Central Foundation Boys' School in Cowper Street.

Dior Lupqi: Teenager who fatally stabbed Nashon Esbrand named publicly for first time

A knife-wielding teenager chasing Nashon just before he was stabbed five times. Picture: Met Police

Man, 19, found guilty of murdering Islington teen in Camden

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Grineo Daka killing: Police re-issue pictures of trio they wish to trace after fatal shooting

Police want to speak with this trio in relation to the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka in Leyton. Picture: Met Police

Partners for Improvement in Islington treats tenants ‘appallingly’ and has no accountability, councillor claims

Poet's Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

