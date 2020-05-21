Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after victim suffers ‘slash injuries’ in Finsbury Park

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) after someone was slashed in Finsbury Park on Wednesday, May 20.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Seven Sisters Road, at about 6pm to a report of an assault.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man in his 20’s suffering from slash injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for minor injuries.

You may also want to watch:

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH, he is currently in police custody.

A crime scene is in place. Police are investigating

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6048.

Alternatively contact the independant charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you are worried about someone you suspect may be carrying a knife or other weapon, advice and support is also available through organisations including Knife Free https://www.knifefree.co.uk/get-help-support/ and Fearless: https://www.fearless.org/en.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk