Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after victim suffers ‘slash injuries’ in Finsbury Park
PUBLISHED: 11:46 21 May 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) after someone was slashed in Finsbury Park on Wednesday, May 20.
Police were called to Seven Sisters Road, at about 6pm to a report of an assault.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man in his 20’s suffering from slash injuries.
He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for minor injuries.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH, he is currently in police custody.
A crime scene is in place. Police are investigating
Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6048.
Alternatively contact the independant charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.
If you are worried about someone you suspect may be carrying a knife or other weapon, advice and support is also available through organisations including Knife Free https://www.knifefree.co.uk/get-help-support/ and Fearless: https://www.fearless.org/en.
Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk
