Clerkenwell fire: Margery Street office block blaze under investigation

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 9:58 AM October 19, 2021   
Fire fighters tackle the blaze in Margery Street

Fire fighters tackle the blaze in Margery Street - Credit: London Fire Brigade

The cause of a fire in a disused office block in Clerkenwell is under investigation. 

The London Fire Brigade and the Met Police are looking into what caused the blaze to break out in the former Children’s Society building in Margery Street.

About 25 firefighters using four fire engines were alerted to the fire at 2.40pm on Sunday (October 17), and managed to bring it under control three-and-a-half hours later. 

A small part of the ground floor of the two-storey building was damaged by fire, and there were no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews from Shoreditch, Soho, Islington and Dowgate fire stations attended the scene.
 

