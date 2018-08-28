Marie Curie reopens ‘flagship’ Highbury store

Evis Llupo, shop manager, and Marie Currie staff and volunteers at the reopening of the charity's 'flagship' Highbury store. Picture: Marie Currie Archant

A terminal illness charity has reopened its “flagship” shop in Highbury after it was closed for refurbishment.

The Marie Curie, in St Paul’s Road, was opened by charity chiefs and volunteers who cut a ribbon to open the revamped store today.

Bosses are now touting the store as the perfect place for ethical Christmas shopping.

Simon Meek, retail business development manager at Marie Curie, said: “We’re very excited to have reopened the shop just in time for Christmas and I’d like to encourage everyone in the local area to visit.

“We have a huge range of items available, so if you’re still looking for any last-minute Christmas presents, or a New Years’ bargain, we’re definitely worth trying.

“Marie Curie wouldn’t be able to provide the care and support it does without public support, so every purchase really does make a massive difference.”

Every £20 raised provides an hour of expert Marie Curie nursing care to someone with a terminal illness.