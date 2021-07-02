Mark Gilgunn wins Islington by-election on good night for Labour
Published: 8:28 AM July 2, 2021
- Credit: Islington Council
Labour has comfortably defended their seat on Islington Council’s Tollington ward with Mick Gilgunn’s election.
On the night the party narrowly won the Batley and Spen Parliamentary by-election, they had a much easier night in north London - picking up more than half the votes.
Mick Gilgunn took 1,243 votes to succeed party colleague and former Islington Council leader Richard Watts, who resigned to take a job for Sadiq Khan.
Jonathan Ward of the Green Party won 730 votes to finish second ahead of Vanessa Carson (Conservative, 127) and Jane Nicolov (Lib Dem, 94).
It means Labour has maintained its 45 seats, while Conservative, Green and independent members have one seat apiece.
The turnout was 22 per cent.