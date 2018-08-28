Search

Marks and Spencer granted licence to open Archway branch

PUBLISHED: 13:15 19 December 2018

An artist's impression of how the re-clad hill House would look

An artist's impression of how the re-clad hill House would look

Archant

Marks and Spencer (M&S) is set to open a store in Archway after being granted a licence on Tuesday – but it will start selling alcohol an hour later than planned due to concerns over early morning drinking.

Islington’s licensing committee gave M&S the go-ahead to open its new branch at the bottom of the recently redeveloped Hill Rise Tower Block, in Highgate Hill.

This will allow the store to open from 6am to 11pm Monday to Sunday; and to sell booze from 9am until close.

M&S originally applied to start selling alcohol at 8am, catalysing opposition among licensing officers from the Met and some councillors.

Ahead of the decision, Pc Petros Loizou from Islington police’s licensing unit warned “the location is a busy area with an ongoing issue with street drinking and associated crime and anti-social behaviour”.

Islington’s health chief Cllr Janet Burgess and her fellow Junction ward member Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwarts also objected to the store opening at 8am.

M&S had suggested the products it stocks wouldn’t attract alcoholics.

