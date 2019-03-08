Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Marks and Spencer takes Islington Council to court because it wants to sell alcohol from 8am not 9am

PUBLISHED: 11:08 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 30 April 2019

A view of Hill House from Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

A view of Hill House from Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Marks and Spencer has taken Islington Council to court for deciding it could not sell alcohol before 9am at its new Archway store.

The store has appealed the licensing decision made in December by councillors, who said 8am was too early to sell booze due to the issues in the area of street drinking and anti-social behaviour.

M&S will present its case at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today, arguing that the decision to grant the premise licence from 9am “was wrong”.

The appeal also states: “The decision was unjust and disproportionate having regard to evidence placed before it in particular, but not exclusively, the assessment of the impact the applicant selling alcohol at 8am would have on children.”

You may also want to watch:

Lawyers for the chain will also say “inappropriate factors” were taken into consideration, but “appropriate factors” were not, and that councillors did not give “adequate reasons” for imposing a 9am start time for selling alcohol.

When responding to concerns raised by police and Islington licensing officers before the licence was granted, M&S said the store would “not stock products that would attract the type of people who are alcohol dependent”.

Pc Petros Loizou from Islington police's licensing unit said: “The rationale put forward was that they found very little evidence to suggest selling alcohol one hour earlier would have a negative impact.

“The location in question is a busy area with an ongoing issue with street drinking and associated crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Within the area located is the Whittington Hospital and Highgate Hill Mental health hospital. Considerations should be given to adults who suffer from alcoholism who attend treatment centres nearby. The framework hours have been implemented to attempt to combat alcohol related issues by limiting the availability of it.

“It is simply not enough to suggest selling alcohol at high premium would deter the type of people that are alcohol dependant.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Barnsbury man jailed over holiday insurance fraud

inner london crown court (1)

Pioneering Hornsey Road Glass House Solidarity Shelter closes – but could reopen as permanent facility

Jon Glackin, Streets Kitchen co-ordinator with Mark Fitzpatrick Managing Director of Team Fitzpatrick Developments in the Hornsey Road warehouse. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Ali Al Har: Abdirahman Abdullahi jailed for 12 years over fatal robbery in Tufnell Park and drug dealing

Abdiraham Abdullahi was found not guilty of murdering Ali Al Har but guilty of robbing him at knifepoint. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Barnsbury man jailed over holiday insurance fraud

inner london crown court (1)

Pioneering Hornsey Road Glass House Solidarity Shelter closes – but could reopen as permanent facility

Jon Glackin, Streets Kitchen co-ordinator with Mark Fitzpatrick Managing Director of Team Fitzpatrick Developments in the Hornsey Road warehouse. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Ali Al Har: Abdirahman Abdullahi jailed for 12 years over fatal robbery in Tufnell Park and drug dealing

Abdiraham Abdullahi was found not guilty of murdering Ali Al Har but guilty of robbing him at knifepoint. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

EUROPA LEAGUE Arsenal v Valencia: Spanish football expert David Cartlidge gives his insight on the Gunners’ semi-final opponents

Valencia's Daniel Parejo celebrates scoring against Leicester City during the pre-season friendly match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Archive/PA Images

Dubois defeats Lartey to maintain unbeaten record

Daniel Dubois inspects his belt (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Marks and Spencer takes Islington Council to court because it wants to sell alcohol from 8am not 9am

A view of Hill House from Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Nag’s Head Market: Upper Place could still open with 20% food discount for neighbours, says owner

Life at the Nags Head Market. Picture: Instagram/Nags Head Market

Arsenal Women’s boss Joe Montemurro already looking to the future after ‘amazing’ WSL title win

Arsenal Manager Joe Montemurro relaxes in the dugout before kick off during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists