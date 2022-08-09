Marx Memorial Library received funding from the National Lottery to make the archive more accessible - Credit: Karl Weiss

A Clerkenwell library has received almost £100,000 to make its archive more accessible to the local community as it turns 90.

The Marx Memorial Library (MML) was awarded a £93,710 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for the project Marx Memorial Library at 90: Enduring and Engaging.

The 17-month project will begin in September and will discuss subjects like peace, anti-fascism, anti-racism, and the role of colonialism.

Library manager and archivist Meirian Jump said: "The library is a treasure trove of rich history, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to expand our work into the local community.

“We want The Marx Memorial Library emerge from this initial project more resilient, with a clear business and fundraising plan, a comprehensive knowledge of our building and its possible uses, and a dynamic engagement plan.”

The MML was founded in 1933 as a library on Marxism and socialist history and is now home to over 50,000 books and pamphlets.