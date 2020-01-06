Search

Maryse Jones missing: Have you seen 82-year-old woman with dementia?

PUBLISHED: 12:46 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 06 January 2020

Missing: Have you seen Maryse Jones. Picture: Met Police

Police are appealing for help to find an 82-year-old woman with dementia who disappeared yesterday.

Maryse Jones was last seen in Islington High Street between 5pm and 5.30pm, and concerned family members believe she got on a bus when no one was looking.

She is about 5ft tall, has a french accent and was wearing a faux fur jacket, orange pom pom hat, skirt and gloves when she went missing.

She may appear confused and not know where she is due to her dementia.

Cllr Caroline Russell (Green, Highbury East) tweeted: "Very concerned to hear that Maryse Jones, wife of Martin Jones of Highbury Fields Assoc has been missing since yesterday at 5.30pm. She is living with dementia. It seems she may have got on a bus at Angel northbound. More details in image attached. Please look out for her."

If you see Maryse, please call 101 and quote CAD5142/05JAN.

