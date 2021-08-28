Art exhibition for human rights campaign: Mayor of Islington and Jeremy Corbyn to attend
Maryam Zakir-Hussain
- Credit: Share the World’s Resources
The Mayor of Islington and MP Jeremy Corbyn are set to attend an art exhibition that will be held at an Upper Street coffee shop to fundraise for a human rights campaign
Share the World’s Resources is a not-for-profit organisation founded in 2003 that is campaigning to raise awareness for Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
This summer, the NGO launched a billboard campaign where they displayed posters explaining Article 25 on every train leaving London for four weeks.
Article 25 states that everyone has a right to an adequate standard of living. This includes a right to food, clothing, housing, medical care and necessary social services.
The exhibition ‘Colour is the Form’ will fund an extension of the campaign to the back of buses. And 100 per cent of the proceeds will be used for the project.
The organisation hopes that the posters will prompt discussion on basic human rights and eventually reduce poverty.
Local artists, Sonja Scherndl and Fiona Deighton, have donated their work to the NGO for the exhibition. The art on display is a mixture of abstract paintings and detailed nature portraits.
As well as an artist, Sonja is one of the main organisers of the exhibition. She has worked in several foodbanks where she witnessed the reality of local poverty. This experience prompted her to educate people about Article 25
She said: “Poverty is actually a lot more widespread in the UK than we understand.
“Even in Islington, if you’re going down Upper Street you’re absolutely not aware of how much poverty there is in this borough. But, according to Trust for London, 47 per cent of children in Islington live in poverty.
Sonja added: “We are very impelled to do something about it. We want to highlight this in the UK but also globally.
“We hope to raise enough awareness for people to realise that this is a right that we do have.”
The exhibition ‘Colour is the Form’ will be held at The Urban Social Coffee Shop on Upper Street on Wednesday, September 2 from 6-8pm.
If you wish to attend, please send an RSVP to sonja@sharing.org