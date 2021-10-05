News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Mayor's tribute to 'transformational' Islington charity

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 4:45 PM October 5, 2021   
Mayor Troy Gallagher meets with members of the UCKG.

Mayor Troy Gallagher meets with members of the UCKG. - Credit: UCKG

The Mayor of Islington was one of several hundred to attend a Christian charity’s open house event, where attendees learned of the free support services on offer. 

The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG) opened its HelpCentre in Seven Sisters Road for a ‘wide cross section’ of the community to enjoy games, food and entertainment. 

Mayor Troy Gallagher toured the displays, talking to some of the volunteers who devote their spare time to helping their community. 

He said: “The volunteers were amazing, helping to build up their community from the basis of shared experience. Such authentic voices can only be transformational.”

The Mayor met members of VYG, the UCKG’s youth group for 14-25 year olds, which helps young people and assists those who have been involved with gangs and drugs to turn their lives around.

You may also want to watch:

“It has been a pleasure creating this event for our neighbours and friends,” said David Nzuruba, the UCKG’s community outreach manager.

“Thanks and much credit are due to all our dedicated volunteers, for their dedicated long term commitment to helping people.”
 

