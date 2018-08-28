Search

Mayor of Islington opens Tufnell Park Community Plant Nursery

PUBLISHED: 09:13 25 December 2018

Cllr Dave Poyser, Mayor of Islington, with Islington Council community development officer Steve White, roasting chestnuts at the opening of a new community plant nursery in Tufnell Park. Picture: Islington Council

Cllr Dave Poyser, Mayor of Islington, with Islington Council community development officer Steve White, roasting chestnuts at the opening of a new community plant nursery in Tufnell Park. Picture: Islington Council

Archant

The mayor of Islington Cllr Dave Poyser joined neighbours to celebrate the opening of a new community plant nursery on a Tufnell Park Estate earlier this month.

The Tufnell Park Community Plant Nursery, which has come about through a partnership between the council and local charity Octopus, was officially opened on December 8.

Cllr Poyser and his young mayor of Islington counterpart, Honey Baker, both joined in with the Christmas wreath-making workshops and roasted chestnuts over an open fire.

“It was wonderful to be there,” said Cllr Poyser.

“I have an allotment and I was very involve din rejuvenating a community garden.

“Here in the inner city working with plants and gardens is one of the may things that creates a strong sense of community.

“Gardening is very good for all our mental health. Thank you to the organisers.”

Octopus has received money from the Big Lottery Fund, Islington Council and Travis Perkins for its We Can Grow programme, encouraging residents to get outside, be more active and learn about nature.

The nursery will be a focal point for neighbours’ gardening activities, and will offer a comprehensive workshop programme and community events, in addition to encouraging more food growing in Islington.

People who want to find out more can contact Fran Smith at franie@octopuscommunities.org.uk or on 020 7263 7095.

