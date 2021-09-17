News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Mem and Laz Brasserie voted as readers' favourite restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 6:00 AM September 17, 2021   
Mem and Laz Brasserie in Theberton Street, Islington 

Mem and Laz Brasserie in Theberton Street, Islington - Credit: Andre Langlois

Mem and Laz Brasserie in Theberton Street, has won the title of Islington Gazette's best restaurant, as voted by our readers. 

In the lead up to charity-led initiative National Hospitality Day on September 18, we asked readers to nominate the best restaurants, pubs and cafes in north London, and then vote on the three finalists. 

Runners up in the poll were Alcedo Bistro and Bar in Holloway Road and Zaffrani in Cross Street.

Mem and Laz Brasserie in Theberton Street, Islington 

Mem and Laz Brasserie in Theberton Street, Islington - Credit: Andre Langlois

Mem and Laz Brasserie, a bustling Turkish restaurant down a side-street off Upper Street, serves a range of delicious Mediterranean dishes, and has a loyal following of fans. 

The intimate dining room boasts eclectic decor, with mosaic chandeliers, hanging lamps for mezze and grill dishes, colourful wall art and plenty of greenery. 

You may also want to watch:

Some of the highlights on the menu include apricot-glazed chicken, chargrilled lamb chops and a signature vegetable moussaka.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in Highbury court charged with shooting gun in High Holborn
  2. 2 Kacem Mokrane: Islington man amongst seven charged with 2017 murder
  3. 3 Tony Eastlake: Man denies murder of ‘flower man of Islington’
  1. 4 Council fund boosts plans for Islington 'urban forest'
  2. 5 Islington community charity launches with sunny street party
  3. 6 'Islington drivers – you don't always need to overtake cyclists'
  4. 7 Missing teenagers from Dagenham may be in Islington or Haringey
  5. 8 Consultation launches on St Peter’s people-friendly streets scheme
  6. 9 Jeremy Corbyn joins campaign to protect human right Article 25
  7. 10 Aristocrat's daughter, 25, died unexpectedly after developing 'severe headache'
Hospitality Day
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran, pictured here  in 2017 

Ed Sheeran marks decade since publishing deal with throwback picture to...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The Whitecross Street Party (WXSP) in 2019

Whitecross Street Party to host more than 25 renowned street artists

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Heavy rain. Stock image by Gregg Brown

Yellow rain warning: London roads and railways set to be hit by deluge

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Julie Fisher

'We will miss you': Tufnell Park's Ruby Violet ice cream parlour to close

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon