Published: 6:00 AM September 17, 2021

Mem and Laz Brasserie in Theberton Street, has won the title of Islington Gazette's best restaurant, as voted by our readers.

In the lead up to charity-led initiative National Hospitality Day on September 18, we asked readers to nominate the best restaurants, pubs and cafes in north London, and then vote on the three finalists.

Runners up in the poll were Alcedo Bistro and Bar in Holloway Road and Zaffrani in Cross Street.

Mem and Laz Brasserie in Theberton Street, Islington - Credit: Andre Langlois

Mem and Laz Brasserie, a bustling Turkish restaurant down a side-street off Upper Street, serves a range of delicious Mediterranean dishes, and has a loyal following of fans.

The intimate dining room boasts eclectic decor, with mosaic chandeliers, hanging lamps for mezze and grill dishes, colourful wall art and plenty of greenery.

Some of the highlights on the menu include apricot-glazed chicken, chargrilled lamb chops and a signature vegetable moussaka.