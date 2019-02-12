Search

JJ McPhillips: Memorial to be held for Canonbury dad two years after fatal stabbing

PUBLISHED: 16:02 28 February 2019

From the McPhillips family album, JJ McPhillips

From the McPhillips family album, JJ McPhillips

Archant

It’s two years today since Canonbury dad Jonathon “JJ” McPhillips was fatally stabbed in Upper Street – and a vigil is being held to honour lives lost to knife crime at St Mary’s Church tonight.

Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips. Picture: Met PoliceJonathon 'JJ' McPhillips. Picture: Met Police

The community is invited to a ceremony at the Upper Street church, which will commemorate the life of JJ, along with many others stabbed to death in London.

The ceremony starts at 7pm, and families are asked to bring placards bearing pictures of loved ones affected by knife crime.

JJ’s mum Michelle McPhillips told the Gazette: “It’s really a celebration of his life and a gathering of families of other victims. Everybody is welcome.”

She also spoke of her anguish that there has still been no convictions in relation to JJ’s killing.

“I’m just angry,” Michelle said.  “There are people out there who know what’s going on, and those people should not be quiet.

“Someone out there knows and I’m asking those to show empathy and give me my justice.”

Michael Dyra, 23, was charged with JJ’s murder in February 2018 but the case against him collapsed in August due to insufficient evidence.

Detectives are still investigating JJ’s death and there is a £20,000 reward for information leading to his killer’s imprisonment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

