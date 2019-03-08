Search

Met Police choir team up with autism charity for 50th anniversary concert in Islington

PUBLISHED: 13:14 05 November 2019

The Met Police choir and the Kith and Kids choir practicing for the show.

Archant

The Met Police choir teamed up with a charity that supports children with autism for a special performance in Holloway, raising £665 in the process.

Staff from the police force sang alongside the Kith and Kids choir at St Luke's Church in Hillmarton Road, Holloway on Wednesday last week.

They performed pop, classical and show tunes to mark 50 years of the charity, which works in Islington helping families overcome social isolation.

Choir member Pc Richard Fox said: "This may have been our third concert together, but it was made even more of a special occasion by being able to celebrate this amazing milestone.

You may also want to watch:

"The police choir always looks forward to catching up with and performing with the Kith & Kids Choir.

"Marjolein and Tony are such an inspiration for all they achieve with the Kith & Kids Choir and each time we perform with them they get more accomplished as a choir. They sing with such energy and gusto. It is great to watch and listen to."

Director Marjolein de Vries said the charity was delighted with the generosity showed.

She added: "For the Kith & Kids Choir this was the highlight of the year, something we worked towards and had been looking forward to for many months. And what a lovely evening it turned out to be.

"We feel lifted and so inspired by the Met Choir and we owe them a great deal of thanks, particularly as many of them travelled quite some distance to be with us. We can't wait for the next time we sing together!"

