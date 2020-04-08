Search

Met Police commissioner joins cops on dawn raids in Camden and Islington linked to burglary

PUBLISHED: 09:51 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 08 April 2020

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. Picture: Met Police

The Met Police Service Commissioner accompanied officers on dawn raids in Camden and Islington on Tuesday.

This comes after an investigation was launched following a spate of violent robberies and burglaries over the past four months, where victims were threatened with weapons including knives, batons, hammers and axes.

Police raided addresses in George Mews and Chester Road in Camden and Thornhill Road in Islington on Tuesday.

A 24-year-old man and two 29-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of burglary. They have been taken to a north London police station where they remain in custody.

They were arrested in relation to one particular incident in the slew of crimes – a burglary which took place in Courtleigh Avenue, Barnet on November 24.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “Even during this hugely challenging time for us all I want to reassure the public that the Met remains utterly committed to providing an excellent service to London.

“We are here. We will continue to serve our communities across the capital and remain focused on our number one priority – reducing violent crime on the streets of London.”

