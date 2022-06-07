News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Mezcalito opens in Islington

William Mata

Published: 6:10 PM June 7, 2022
A Margarita Picante cocktail at Mexican restaurant Mezcalito 

A new Mexican restaurant has opened in Islington promising diners the winning combination of tequila, tacos and downright good fun. 

Mezcalito has launched on Newington Green Road becoming the chain’s second outlet after the Mayfair branch won positive reviews, including from actor Bryan Cranston.

Classics like tacos, guacamole, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, corn on the cob and churros co-exist happily alongside more cutting-edge offerings such as chicken tinga Mexican bao, beetroot and spinach tortilla wraps and chipotle chocolate fondant. 

There is also a “world class” cocktail menu with tequila-and mezcal-based drinks inspired by ten holiday destinations in Mexico. 

Mezcalito Islington will open Tuesday through Sunday, from 5pm to 12.30am.

