Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Missing: Don't approach 'vulnerable' Islington man

PUBLISHED: 12:22 02 May 2019

Mark Coleman is missing. Picture: Mark Coleman

Mark Coleman is missing. Picture: Mark Coleman

Archant

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a “vulnerable” Islington man – but people are advised not to approach him.

Mark Coleman, 44, was last seen leaving his undisclosed Islington address on Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

He is black, about 5ft 10' and of stocky or muscular build. Mark also has a beard and neck-length dreadlocks.

A Met Police spokespersons said: “Mark is vulnerable and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“The public are advised not to approach Mark.”

If you see Mark call police on 999 or 101 quoting 19MIS016141.

Most Read

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent ‘flying through the air’ after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Marks and Spencer takes Islington Council to court because it wants to sell alcohol from 8am not 9am

A view of Hill House from Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent ‘flying through the air’ after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Marks and Spencer takes Islington Council to court because it wants to sell alcohol from 8am not 9am

A view of Hill House from Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

EUROPA LEAGUE: A history of Arsenal v Valencia

Arsenals's Thierry Henry scoring past Valencia's Fabian Ayala, during their Champions League 2nd Round match in Valencia. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images

Missing: Don’t approach ‘vulnerable’ Islington man

Mark Coleman is missing. Picture: Mark Coleman

‘First specialist LGBTQ homeless shelter in the world’ opens at Clerkenwell fire station

Clerkenwell fire station

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Thonmoy Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike. Picture: Thonmoy Josh Dey

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny relives Achilles injury one year on

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny during the training session at London Colney. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists