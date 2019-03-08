Missing: Don't approach 'vulnerable' Islington man
PUBLISHED: 12:22 02 May 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a “vulnerable” Islington man – but people are advised not to approach him.
Mark Coleman, 44, was last seen leaving his undisclosed Islington address on Tuesday.
He is black, about 5ft 10' and of stocky or muscular build. Mark also has a beard and neck-length dreadlocks.
A Met Police spokespersons said: “Mark is vulnerable and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
“The public are advised not to approach Mark.”
If you see Mark call police on 999 or 101 quoting 19MIS016141.