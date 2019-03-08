Missing: ‘Vulnerable’ Babatunde Agbetuyi last seen in Holloway
PUBLISHED: 12:24 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 22 March 2019
Archant
Police officers are calling on the public to help them trace a “vulnerable” Islington man who went missing on March 3.
Babatunde Agbetuyi, 27, was last seen in Holloway, near Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, wearing a faded black jacked with a fur hood, grey jeans and black Nike trainers. He was also carrying a blue and orange Superdry backpack.
He is 5’7”, has a short afro and wears rectangular glasses.
In a Facebook post his younger brother, Femi, said the incidence is “extremely alarming” and out of character.
He added: “He is very vulnerable and disappeared without his phone keys or bank cards, which is even more of a cause for concern.”
If you see Babatunde please call the police on 101, quoting CAD 245/20MAR19.