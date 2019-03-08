Search

Missing: ‘Vulnerable’ Babatunde Agbetuyi last seen in Holloway

PUBLISHED: 12:24 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 22 March 2019

Babatunde Agbetuyi, 27, has been missing since March 3. Picture: Met Police

Police officers are calling on the public to help them trace a “vulnerable” Islington man who went missing on March 3.

Babatunde Agbetuyi, 27, was last seen in Holloway, near Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, wearing a faded black jacked with a fur hood, grey jeans and black Nike trainers. He was also carrying a blue and orange Superdry backpack.

He is 5’7”, has a short afro and wears rectangular glasses.

In a Facebook post his younger brother, Femi, said the incidence is “extremely alarming” and out of character.

He added: “He is very vulnerable and disappeared without his phone keys or bank cards, which is even more of a cause for concern.”

If you see Babatunde please call the police on 101, quoting CAD 245/20MAR19.

