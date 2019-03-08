Missing: Police 'extremely concerned for welfare' of Islington woman who 'urgently needs medical care'
PUBLISHED: 14:58 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 25 July 2019
Archant
Islington Police are calling on people to help them find a "partially sighted" woman who "urgently needs medical attention".
Linda Bynoe, 54, who lives in the borough, went missing yesterday - she needs medication for an illness and has missed an appointment.
Linda, whose phone activity suggests she was in the Farringdon area at about 11.30am yesterday, may be wearing black leggings, a cardigan and trainers and police claim she may look "confused".
Islington Police tweeted: "Linda requires urgent medical attention for an illness [and] has missed her appointment.
"Police [and her] family extremely concerned for her welfare."
Anyone who sees Linda is asked to call 101.