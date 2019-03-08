Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Missing: Rene Leow last seen in Essex Road in December

PUBLISHED: 09:43 15 March 2019

Have you seen Rene Leow?

Have you seen Rene Leow?

Archant

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a man missing from Islington.

Rene Leow, 34, was last seen on December 7 in Essex Road and Scotland Yard says he has mental health issues and should not be approached.

He is black, 6ft 1in and slim and has a mole on the left of his forehead. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Officers are increasingly concerned for his wellbeing, particularly as he requires medication, and have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police issue warning to parents after man follows New North Academy schoolboy and chases him through park

A file image of New North Academy in Popham Road. Picture: Google Maps

Cyclists robbed at knifepoint in Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

Nashon Esbrand murder: Jack Stevens becomes fourth man convicted of Islington dad’s ‘senseless killing’

Jack Stevens.

Stroud Green Road rough sleepers moved while Islington Council installs ‘brighter LED lights’ under bridge

The barriers under the brige in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Mel Li

EXCLUSIVE: Guillem Balague on Unai Emery, Arsenal v Rennes, Mesut Ozil, Petr Cech and much more

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players

Most Read

Police issue warning to parents after man follows New North Academy schoolboy and chases him through park

A file image of New North Academy in Popham Road. Picture: Google Maps

Cyclists robbed at knifepoint in Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

Nashon Esbrand murder: Jack Stevens becomes fourth man convicted of Islington dad’s ‘senseless killing’

Jack Stevens.

Stroud Green Road rough sleepers moved while Islington Council installs ‘brighter LED lights’ under bridge

The barriers under the brige in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Mel Li

EXCLUSIVE: Guillem Balague on Unai Emery, Arsenal v Rennes, Mesut Ozil, Petr Cech and much more

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal boss Unai Emery after victory over Rennes sees Gunners ease into Europa League quarter-finals: ‘We can be proud of our supporters and our players’

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles scores his side's second goal of the game during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal Women 4-0 Bristol City Women: ONE WORD PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal Women beat Bristol City Women 4-0. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal Women 4-0 Bristol City Women: Viv Miedema treble and Katie McCabe seal win as Dan Carter makes welcome comeback

Arsenal Women beat Bristol City Women 4-0. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal 3-0 Rennes (4-3 on agg): Julien Stephan’s side bid au revoir to Europa League after Pierre-Emerick brace and Ainsley Maitland-Niles send Gunners into quarter-finals

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA

EUROPA LEAGUE Arsenal 3-0 Stade Rennais (4-3 on agg): PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles scores his side's second goal of the game during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists