Missing: Rene Leow last seen in Essex Road in December
PUBLISHED: 09:43 15 March 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for help in tracking down a man missing from Islington.
Rene Leow, 34, was last seen on December 7 in Essex Road and Scotland Yard says he has mental health issues and should not be approached.
He is black, 6ft 1in and slim and has a mole on the left of his forehead. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.
Officers are increasingly concerned for his wellbeing, particularly as he requires medication, and have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.