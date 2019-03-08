Missing: Rene Leow last seen in Essex Road in December

Have you seen Rene Leow? Archant

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a man missing from Islington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rene Leow, 34, was last seen on December 7 in Essex Road and Scotland Yard says he has mental health issues and should not be approached.

He is black, 6ft 1in and slim and has a mole on the left of his forehead. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Officers are increasingly concerned for his wellbeing, particularly as he requires medication, and have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.