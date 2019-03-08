Search

Mob 'armed with machetes' seen chasing rival group near Essex Road

PUBLISHED: 16:28 15 July 2019

Police were at the scene off Essex Road on Saturday Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

Police were at the scene off Essex Road on Saturday Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

PA Archive/PA Images

A large gang of men brandishing "machetes" chased another group of people through the streets of Canonbury on Saturday, the Gazette understands.

Police arrived at the scene, off Essex Road, within minutes - and the knife-wielding mob reportedly scattered on seeing them.

One man, whose age has not yet been disclosed, was arrested in connection to the incident and police found a large hunting knife nearby, which they suspect someone chucked.

A S60 order was authorised by a senior police officer for the areas of N1, N5, N7, WC1 and EC1 from Saturday evening until Sunday morning.

Islington Police recovered this knife on Saturday 13 July, 2019. Picture: Islington PoliceIslington Police recovered this knife on Saturday 13 July, 2019. Picture: Islington Police

This allowed police officers to stop and search any person or vehicle without reasonable suspicion.

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

