Mob 'armed with machetes' seen chasing rival group near Essex Road

Police were at the scene off Essex Road on Saturday Picture: PA/Nick Ansell PA Archive/PA Images

A large gang of men brandishing "machetes" chased another group of people through the streets of Canonbury on Saturday, the Gazette understands.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A section 60 order has been authorised in the areas of N1,N5,N7,WC1 and EC1 until 7am tomorrow (Sunday 14) after two groups of males were seen with knives chasing each other in the Barnsbury/Cannonbury area at 8.40pm. One male has been arrested and a knife seized. — Islington Police (@MPSIslington) 13 July 2019

Police arrived at the scene, off Essex Road, within minutes - and the knife-wielding mob reportedly scattered on seeing them.

You may also want to watch:

One man, whose age has not yet been disclosed, was arrested in connection to the incident and police found a large hunting knife nearby, which they suspect someone chucked.

A S60 order was authorised by a senior police officer for the areas of N1, N5, N7, WC1 and EC1 from Saturday evening until Sunday morning.

Islington Police recovered this knife on Saturday 13 July, 2019. Picture: Islington Police Islington Police recovered this knife on Saturday 13 July, 2019. Picture: Islington Police

This allowed police officers to stop and search any person or vehicle without reasonable suspicion.

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk