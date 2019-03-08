Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent 'flying through the air' after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A moped driver was sent “flying through the air” after he was hit by a car in Archway this afternoon – and an off-duty doctor with a baby strapped to her front ran to help.

Paramedics were called at 2.52pm to reports of a collision in Junction Road.

Pictures taken at the crash scene show a man sprawled on the roadside beside a moped with learner plates, while medics tried and support his neck.

A London Ambulance Service press officer said: “We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic to the scene.

“We treated a man at the scene for neck injuries and took him to hospital.”

One witness described seeing the crash and how a heroic mother ran over to help the victim.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Gazette: “I heard a massive crash and saw a body flying through the air. I ran over and the motorcyclist was on the ground, unconscious and twitching. A young doctor was amazing giving first aid. She had a baby strapped to her front so an older woman passer-by took the baby while the doctor dealt with the situation brilliantly. “Another woman was ringing 999 and a I saw petrol flooding out of the motorbike and shouted her to call the fire brigade. There could have easily been a serious explosion.”

She said the impact of the collision was so loud everyone came out of their shops and started to gather around the victim.

“It looked like the motorcyclist was going to be okay,” she added. “He'd regained consciousness and was crying and shouting out. It was very distressing.”