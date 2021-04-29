Published: 3:26 PM April 29, 2021

The driver of a car which made off from police after a crash with a moped in Islington, leaving the rider with serious injuries, is wanted by police.

The incident happened just before 11pm on Saturday (April 24) when a car drove away at speed, having apparently seen police cars around Seven Sisters Road.

Police didn't pursue the car, but officers in an unmarked police vehicle did try to keep track of it as it left.

Ten minutes later the car - a blue Nissan Qashqai - collided with a moped in Holloway Road, close to Highbury Corner.

The driver of the Nissan stopped at the scene as the car had sustained significant damage, and its occupants made off on foot.

Police are now trying to trace them.

The rider of the moped, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital and has been left with serious, although not life-threatening, injuries.

As is routine in such cases, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed.

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage are asked to call the serious collision investigation unit on 020 8246 9820.