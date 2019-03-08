Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Moped rider crashes into man on e-scooter in Rosebery Avenue then flees before police arrive

PUBLISHED: 15:18 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 15 July 2019

An electric scooter rider collided with a motorcyclist in Rosebery Avenue on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

An electric scooter rider collided with a motorcyclist in Rosebery Avenue on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A moped rider collided with a man on an electric scooter in Rosebery Avenue on Saturday and fled before police arrived.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) medics were called at 12.24pm to reports of a man lying injured in the road after a crash.

The victim, whose age is not known, was taken to hospital but "his injuries are not life-changing or life threatening".

Officers arrived at the crash scene at about 1pm, by which time the rider of the moped had "made off". Police are investigating.

You may also want to watch:

This follows the death of TV presenter and Youtuber Emily Hartridge on Friday, after she collided with a lorry while riding her e-scooter at a roundabout in Battersea. The 35-year-old is reported to have been the first person to die while riding an e-scooter in the UK.

It is currently illegal to ride e-scooters in public places.

Stuart Reid, Transport for London's director of Vision Zero, said: "Our thoughts are with anyone has been injured while riding an e-scooter.

"Any death or serious injury on London's roads is one too many, which is why we are asking the government to ensure that safety is their top priority in developing any new legislation for e-scooters on UK roads."

It's the Department for Transport that decided whether and how e-scooters become legal in the UK.

Transport minister Michael Ellis was today expected meet representatives from e-scooter hire company Halfords and scooter share firms Lime, B Mobility and Bird to warn that consumers must be told it's illegal to drive the products in public before buying them.

Most Read

Firefighters tackle blaze at Farringdon shop

Firefighters at the scene in Clerkenwell. Picture: @LondonFire

Islington councillor Gary Poole resigns from Labour Party over alleged ‘failure to deal with antisemitism’

Cllr Gary Poole has resigned from the Labour Party. Credit Dieter Perry

Arsenal fans demand action from owner Stan Kroenke in damning open letter

Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke (left) and Arsenal Chairman Chip Keswick (right) in the stands during the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Moped rider crashes into man on e-scooter in Rosebery Avenue then flees before police arrive

An electric scooter rider collided with a motorcyclist in Rosebery Avenue on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Islington shopkeeper tells of terrifying moment robber threatened to ‘pour acid’ over her

Police are appealing for information after a man robbed a White Conduit Street shop on July 2. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Firefighters tackle blaze at Farringdon shop

Firefighters at the scene in Clerkenwell. Picture: @LondonFire

Islington councillor Gary Poole resigns from Labour Party over alleged ‘failure to deal with antisemitism’

Cllr Gary Poole has resigned from the Labour Party. Credit Dieter Perry

Arsenal fans demand action from owner Stan Kroenke in damning open letter

Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke (left) and Arsenal Chairman Chip Keswick (right) in the stands during the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Moped rider crashes into man on e-scooter in Rosebery Avenue then flees before police arrive

An electric scooter rider collided with a motorcyclist in Rosebery Avenue on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Islington shopkeeper tells of terrifying moment robber threatened to ‘pour acid’ over her

Police are appealing for information after a man robbed a White Conduit Street shop on July 2. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Dubois wins British Heavyweight Championship

Daniel Dubois celebrates winning the Heavyweight Championship at the O2 Arena. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Arsenal fans demand action from owner Stan Kroenke in damning open letter

Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke (left) and Arsenal Chairman Chip Keswick (right) in the stands during the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Roland-Jones helps Middlesex to position of strength

Middlesex's Toby Roland-Jones (right) celebrates a wicket (pic John Walton/PA)

Award-winning New Orleans Estate stalwart John White dies ages 91

John White in the New Orleans Community garden

Moped rider crashes into man on e-scooter in Rosebery Avenue then flees before police arrive

An electric scooter rider collided with a motorcyclist in Rosebery Avenue on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists