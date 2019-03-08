Moped rider crashes into man on e-scooter in Rosebery Avenue then flees before police arrive

A moped rider collided with a man on an electric scooter in Rosebery Avenue on Saturday and fled before police arrived.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) medics were called at 12.24pm to reports of a man lying injured in the road after a crash.

The victim, whose age is not known, was taken to hospital but "his injuries are not life-changing or life threatening".

Officers arrived at the crash scene at about 1pm, by which time the rider of the moped had "made off". Police are investigating.

This follows the death of TV presenter and Youtuber Emily Hartridge on Friday, after she collided with a lorry while riding her e-scooter at a roundabout in Battersea. The 35-year-old is reported to have been the first person to die while riding an e-scooter in the UK.

It is currently illegal to ride e-scooters in public places.

Stuart Reid, Transport for London's director of Vision Zero, said: "Our thoughts are with anyone has been injured while riding an e-scooter.

"Any death or serious injury on London's roads is one too many, which is why we are asking the government to ensure that safety is their top priority in developing any new legislation for e-scooters on UK roads."

It's the Department for Transport that decided whether and how e-scooters become legal in the UK.

Transport minister Michael Ellis was today expected meet representatives from e-scooter hire company Halfords and scooter share firms Lime, B Mobility and Bird to warn that consumers must be told it's illegal to drive the products in public before buying them.