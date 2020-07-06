Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant André Langlois

Detectives are investigating a fatal collision in Pentonville Road.

Police were called at 12.07pm yesterday to Pentonville Road at the junction with Baron Street to reports of a collision between a moped and a car.

The moped rider, a man believed to be aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers from the serious collision investigation unit ask any witnesses, or those with dash cam footage, to call 0208 991 9555, or 101 ref CAD 3941/5July.