Stats reveal most popular Islington baby names for 2019

New statistics have revealed the top Islington baby names in 2019.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), out of 2,680 babies born last year to mothers who usually live in Islington, there were 12 Chloes, Sofias and Sophias alongside 23 Arthurs.

Other popular girls names include Isabella, racking up 11 counts around the borough, and Alice, Amelia, Sienna and Olivia, which all were registered 10 times.

There were also 20 Georges, 18 Henrys, 15 Alexanders and 14 Noahs.

An Islington lifestyle and parenting blogger, Uju Asika, said she was surprised the list is not more diverse.

“I always find these baby names (statistics) very interesting because, depending on the area, they reflect a lot of what is going on with the culture,” she said.

“As an Islington mum and someone who has children in the school system, I find Islington can be avant-garde with its naming.

“But there doesn’t seem to be much diversity in the names on the list.

“I wonder what other statistics are, comparing these to nationally - I am pretty sure Mohammed would be on there.”

According to an ONS article written in August last year, one in three Muslim baby boys are registered either Mohammed or one of its spelling variations.

Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular name for boys and girls overall in England and Wales, with Freya and Lily replacing Emily and Ella in the top 10 girls’ names.

There were no new entries in the top 10 boys’ names in 2019.

Aisha and Francesca were bumped off the top 100 girls’ names by Lara and Mabel, the latter of which has not made an appearance on that list since 1924.

Uju’s own children have “strong biblical names” - Ezra and Jedidiah.

“It would be nice to see African or Asian names on the list,” she added.

The mum, who writes the Babes About Town blog and is of Nigerian heritage, said it is not uncommon for grandparents to pick their grandchildren’s names in Nigeria.

Uju is the author of a book, Bringing Up Race: How to Raise a Kind Child in a Prejudiced World, which has been published by Yellow Kite and will be released in September.

