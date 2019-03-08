Search

Mother in desperate plea for return of daughter's teddy bear after it is left in Shoreditch nightclub

PUBLISHED: 08:21 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:21 05 August 2019

The missing teddy bear.

Archant

A mother has made a desperate plea for the return of her daughter's teddy bear after the family heirloom was left in a Shoreditch nightclub.

The teenage girl went to XOYO on Monday last week with a friend, but forgot to pick up her bag from the cloakroom when she left and the club says it cannot find it.

It contained a teddy that she has had since the day she was born, and now her mum Cathleen O'Connor is offering a "significant reward" for its return.

"This teddy is a family heirloom and has been my daughter's constant companion from the day she was born," she said. "Without him, she finds it very hard to sleep. He has been a comfort to her through some tricky times and we would do anything to help her retrieve him."

The purple Longchamp bag also contained medication, which Cathleen says can be replaced. She says she doesn't care whether it was lost or stolen, she just wants the teddy bear back.

"Perhaps someone has found the teddy in their garden, or they know someone who has," she added. "We have no interest whatsoever in how you may have come by the teddy bear, our only desire is to have it returned."

Anyone who might know where the teddy bear is can contact the Gazette on 020 7433 0104 or email sam.gelder@archant.co.uk.

