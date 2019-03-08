Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike 'smouldering' in road

The crash scene. Picture: Supplied Archant

A motorcyclist has died after a car collided with him in Seven Sisters Road this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Absolute madness on seven sisters road. Huge road collision, air ambulance cant land in the park because of wireless Fest being set up...So they have to treat victims on the street in a tent and have blocked off all routes to Finsbury park station. Hope those hurt are okay tho. — JermainJackman (@JermainJackman) July 3, 2019

Police were called at 7.16pm to reports of a serious crash near the junction with Blackstock Road.

Officers and paramedics attended but the man, whose age is not yet known, died at the scene.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The driver of the car stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

You may also want to watch:

"Extensive road closures remain in place and motorists should use alternative routes."

Singer and activist Jermain Jackman, who saw the aftermath of the crash, told the Gazette he saw "a smouldering motorcycle in the road" and "a blue tent covering the body on the floor".

He added: "Was told the air ambulance couldn't land due to Wireless Festival being set up. So they treated [the victim] on the floor."

Shocking footage from the scene seen by the Gazette shows the motorbike burning in the road. Wireless Music Festival is due to start in Finsbury this Friday.

The tragic news comes after Muswell Hill motorcyclist Simon Palmer died after he was hit by a van in Holloway Road on June 20.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07786 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk