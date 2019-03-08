Search

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike 'smouldering' in road

PUBLISHED: 21:34 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:54 03 July 2019

The crash scene. Picture: Supplied

The crash scene. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A motorcyclist has died after a car collided with him in Seven Sisters Road this evening.

Police were called at 7.16pm to reports of a serious crash near the junction with Blackstock Road.

Officers and paramedics attended but the man, whose age is not yet known, died at the scene.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The driver of the car stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

"Extensive road closures remain in place and motorists should use alternative routes."

Singer and activist Jermain Jackman, who saw the aftermath of the crash, told the Gazette he saw "a smouldering motorcycle in the road" and "a blue tent covering the body on the floor".

He added: "Was told the air ambulance couldn't land due to Wireless Festival being set up. So they treated [the victim] on the floor."

Shocking footage from the scene seen by the Gazette shows the motorbike burning in the road. Wireless Music Festival is due to start in Finsbury this Friday.

The tragic news comes after Muswell Hill motorcyclist Simon Palmer died after he was hit by a van in Holloway Road on June 20.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07786 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Top YouGov pollster discredits Lib Dems’ tweet claiming Jeremy Corbyn forecast to lose Islington North seat at next election

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Swain’s Lane crash: Judge jails BMW driver for 20 months after ‘terrifying moment’ left cyclist seriously injured

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

EXCLUSIVE: New Arsenal kit is ‘10 out of 10’ according to Gunners legend David Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Two people in hospital following Holloway Road collision

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Motorcyclist who died in Holloway Road crash named as Muswell Hill man Simon Palmer

The scene in Holloway Road. Picture: @McWoodchuck

