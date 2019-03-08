Motorcyclist who died in Holloway Road crash named as Muswell Hill man Simon Palmer

The motorcyclist who died after he was hit by a van in Holloway Road has been named as Simon Palmer, of Muswell Hill.

Police and paramedics were called at 8.35am on June 20 to reports of a crash near the junction with Hargrave Road.

Mr Palmer, 47, was treated by emergency services but died at the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate.

A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has since been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact police on 0208 246 9820 quoting CAD1829/20JUN or Tweet @MetCC.

Did you know Mr Palmer? Contact Lucas at the newsdesk on 07785 616244 or lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk with tributes