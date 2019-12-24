'My kids are going to get ill': Mould and mushroom covered flat means mum and baby can't spend Christmas at home in the Cally

Mushrooms and mould at Charlotte Fleming's flat in the Cally. Picture: Charlotte Fleming Archant

A mother with a three-month-old baby can't spend Christmas at her flat in the Cally because it's covered in black mould and mushrooms.

Charlotte Fleming, 27, says Islington Council assured her the leak coming down into her kitchen would be fixed after she reported it on September 10.

The single mother of three was eight-months pregnant at the time and the council, allegedly, assured her repairs would take place before her child was born.

Charlotte says she's called the council "29 times" since to chase the repair works, during which time her four-year-old daughter caught bronchitis and went to hospital.

Islington Council has apologised for the delays and says it's given Charlotte compensation, but she claims she hasn't received any cash and that the council hasn't even mentioned it to her.

"They don't care," said Charlotte. "My cupboards are absolutely blackened with mould and there are mushrooms growing in them. My kids are going to get ill. It's worse than it sounds: my ceiling is literally black patches from the mould with mushrooms growing. A mushroom fell onto me yesterday."

She says contractors were called out to start removing plaster from her kitchen ceiling some 10-weeks ago, but they never came back to finish the job and left a hole in her kitchen wall she can see the pipes through.

She added: "It was [supposed to be] my first Christmas in my house this year with my kids and this job was meant to be finished weeks ago, but now I'm having to go to my mum's house."

An Islington Council spokesperson said: "We take the wellbeing of all our residents extremely seriously. The repairs team has been carrying out works and inspections to neighbouring properties to stop the water from entering the flat.

"We are sorry that remedial works have been delayed and acknowledge that there are issues so are completing the works as soon as possible. In recognition of the delay, the council upheld a complaint submitted by the resident and awarded compensation.

"We fully understand that it is a difficult situation, especially around Christmas however, the council is unable to complete all restorative and decorative works until the leak has been fully resolved and the affected areas has dried out.

"The council will endeavour to minimise the disruption to the residents and the repairs team is expected to carry out full remedial and decorative works to the damaged areas by end of January 2020."