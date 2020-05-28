Politicians volunteer to help man “fantastic” Islington food bank

Islington South and Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry and Cllr Una O�Halloran volunteering at the food bank by the charity founded by Cllr Michelline Ngongo. Picture: Light Project Pro International Archant

Politicians got stuck in volunteering at an Islington food bank amid the coronavirus crisis.

Islington South and Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry and Cllr Una O’Halloran, Islington Council’s executive member for community development, lent a helping hand at a food bank on Caledonian Road on May 27.

It was organised by Light Project Pro International (LPPI), an educational charity founded by Islington councillor Michelline Ngongo, and is supported by Islington Council, Arsenal in the Community and The Felix Project.

The food bank is open every Wednesday to provide 70 families on the Bemerton and Barnsbury Estates with food, toiletries and nappies during the pandemic.

LPPI has a delivery team of cycle couriers for households which cannot collect items in person.

In a tweet about the project, Ms Thornberry described the food bank’s volunteers as “fantastic”.