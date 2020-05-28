Politicians volunteer to help man “fantastic” Islington food bank
PUBLISHED: 17:23 28 May 2020
Archant
Politicians got stuck in volunteering at an Islington food bank amid the coronavirus crisis.
Islington South and Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry and Cllr Una O’Halloran, Islington Council’s executive member for community development, lent a helping hand at a food bank on Caledonian Road on May 27.
You may also want to watch:
It was organised by Light Project Pro International (LPPI), an educational charity founded by Islington councillor Michelline Ngongo, and is supported by Islington Council, Arsenal in the Community and The Felix Project.
The food bank is open every Wednesday to provide 70 families on the Bemerton and Barnsbury Estates with food, toiletries and nappies during the pandemic.
LPPI has a delivery team of cycle couriers for households which cannot collect items in person.
In a tweet about the project, Ms Thornberry described the food bank’s volunteers as “fantastic”.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.