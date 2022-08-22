An Islington mum hopes to publish a series of children’s books she wrote with her son during lockdown.

Tayma Hunte and her 10-year-old son Isaiah Marche-Hunte produced the I Am book series to increase representation and inspire children of Black heritage.

The series features poems and illustrations to highlight stories about influential Black figures, including Martin Luther King, King Mansa Musa and rapper Stormzy.

Tayma said: “Our book series is centred around confidence building and empowerment for young children of Black heritage but we want children from all backgrounds to read them.

“Sadly, very few books have characters of colour and as a mother of a young Black child I wanted to do something to change that. I think it’s very important children from all backgrounds are able to see themselves in the stories they read.

“We came up with the idea for the books during the first lockdown and it was a lovely thing to do together given the difficulties at that time.”

Isaiah Marche-Hunte holding the I Am Affirmations book he worked on with his mum during lockdown - Credit: Tayman Hunte

The series consists of three books entitled I Am Affirmations, I Am Inspired and I Am Rooted and includes a gratitude journal to help children improve their mental health.

It was praised by rapper Swizz, a member of Garage group So Solid Crew, and London hip hop duo Krept and Konan, who feature in the series as inspirational British men of Black heritage.

Tayma and her son have attended events at schools in Islington and Camden where they read the books.

Last year, the Islington mum was shortlisted for the Penguin Random House Writenow programme, which aims to find, nurture and publish new writers from under-represented communities.

Now, she hopes to publish the books and has launched an appeal for donations.

Tayman Hunte and Isaiah Marche-Hunte are hoping to publish the book series - Credit: Tayman Hunte

Tayma said: “It’s been great going to local schools and reading the books. We have received extremely positive feedback from parents and school teachers.

“One parent told me they were overcome with emotion reading the books to their young sons.

“We really want to complete the book series, and receiving the funding will help us to continue to make a positive impact amongst young children.”

To support the appeal visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/diverse-children-s-book-series#/