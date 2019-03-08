Murder investigation launched after woman dies in Finsbury Park flat fire

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Lucy Brown Archant

Police have launched a murder investigation after a "flamboyant Arsenal fan" died in a fire at her Finsbury Park flat on Saturday.

Andover Estate. Picture: Islington Gazette Andover Estate. Picture: Islington Gazette

Neighbours have named Beatrice Yankson as the victim of the blaze in Mingard Walk on the Andover Estate on Saturday.

A man in his 30s- thought to be one of Ms Yankson's two sons - was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Maria Constatinou, 66, who first met Ms Yankson in 1971, said: "She was an outgoing, strong and healthy person. She was funny, telling me jokes while we had a coffee together.

"She used to come here and talk about her past. We would talk about our children.

"She was a nice person and a good neighbour. She offered to take me to the doctors in her car and she took me shopping sometimes.

"For the past two nights I have not slept at all because all the time I was looking at her face in my head. I was crying yesterday and the day before because she was such a nice person and used to take me everywhere. God bless her."

A woman died in a flat in her Mingard Walk flat on the Andover Estate. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey A woman died in a flat in her Mingard Walk flat on the Andover Estate. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Another neighbour, who met Ms Yankson in 2002 and soon became her friend, told how they used to give each other items of clothing and Ms Yankson had recently gave her a jacket.

"She was so lovely but I'm still in shock," said the woman, who asked not to be named.

"The whole family was big Arsenal fans. She was funny and happy all the time, I usually saw her at the weekend. On Saturday, I was in the living room. I heard some noise, went quickly on the balcony and I saw smoke from her bedroom window."

Mo, who lives with his family directly opposite Ms Yankson's property, said: "She was a good lady, my mum spoke to her a lot. She never bothered anybody on the estate. She was humble." Jon Burt, who lives in a ground floor flat, added: "I only knew her in passing, we talked about the Arsenal. It used to do her nut in about several of the players [performances] after games. She was a goodun' - a flamboyant Arsenal supporter. Smoke was pouring out of the bedroom window. It's terrible, diabolical."

A young woman who works locally and witnessed the incident said: "We saw a lot of people running around the building trying to find their loved ones.

"One woman turned up at the doorstep of the surgery [Andover Medical Centre] in tears, she couldn't find her son.

"She witnessed the two people unable to get out of the property where the fire occurred. They were trapped behind a glass door.

"I have heard from local people they were telling the young man to jump out the window, but he didn't."

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn visited the estate to comfort traumatised neighbours this morning.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The fire is being treated as suspicious. At this early stage in the investigation, no arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

"Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are leading the investigation and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"Anyone with information should call the incident room number on 020 8345 3865 quoting OperationRushville."

