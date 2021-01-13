Tollington Park scrubs initiative thanks hospital staff with pizzas

Published: 12:16 AM January 13, 2021

N4 Cutting Hub gave pizzas to Whittington Hospital staff, in collaboration with Pizzeria Pappagone. - Credit: Lose Gommensen

A scrubs- and mask-making initiative thanked frontline workers at Whittington Hospital by collaborating with a local pizzeria to deliver them 145 pizzas.

N4 Cutting Hub has produced thousands of masks and 420 scrubs sets since April 2020, when the pandemic took hold in the UK.

Myka Baum, who set up the group, wanted to show more appreciation for workers at her local hospital after becoming disheartened by how she feels the NHS has been less celebrated in the recent period of the pandemic.

The Stroud Green resident was galvanised by a Facebook post by an NHS staff member who “expressed that he was feeling forgotten” after initiatives like Clap for Our Carers halted.

She reached out to Pizzeria Pappagone, on Stroud Green Road, to find more ways to thank the frontline workers.

You may also want to watch:

Myka said: “I knew that Pappagone, the local pizza place in Stroud Green, had done pizza donations in the first lockdown.”

In “pizzamobiles”, N4 Cutting Hub volunteers delivered two carloads of pizzas to staff at the Whittington Hospital just before Christmas.

“Staff were really appreciative”, said Myka.

They also spent spare funds on gifting panettone and chocolates to the emergency departments.

N4 Cutting Hub volunteers said hospital staff “were saying how much of a difference these things make to staff morale”.

They are also making more pizza deliveries to the hospital this week.

In a statement on Twitter, the N4 Cutting Hub said: "Please know that you [frontline staff] continue to be utterly indispensable, and that we are forever in awe of your tenacious commitment to keeping us safe and healthy, and that your every hour of work will always be greatly appreciated by everyone in our community, whether during Covid or in 'normal times'."

Since April 1 last year, N4 Cutting Hub volunteers have produced scrubs for organisations including the Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust, East Anglia's Children's Hospice, North London Hospice, St Anne's Nursing Home, Whittington Health NHS Trust.

It is based in St Mellitus Church in Tollington Park.

To donate to the N4 Cutting Hub and support its work, visit https://www.n4cuttinghub.

READ MORE: How Islington’s seamstress volunteers have gone on to find paid work after making coronavirus face masks