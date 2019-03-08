Search

Nag's Head Market: Owner seeks licensing hearing adjournment following London Fire Brigade probation notice

PUBLISHED: 11:28 17 July 2019

Nag's Head Market.

Nag's Head Market.

Archant

Nag's Head Market bosses have applied for an adjournment of their scheduled licencing hearing on August 1, arguing they need more time to fix fire safety breaches.

Representatives of Satpal Sethi, who owns the Seven Sisters Road Market, asked councillors to delaying a licensing committee meeting for the first floor Upper Place on Tuesday, following a damning probation notice from the London Fire Brigade.

The notice identified four serious fire safety breaches at the Upper Place, restricting its maximum capacity to 60 people until these faults are fixed.

Mr Sethi wants permission to sell food and drink to a maximum of 250 people. His original application, seeking a 430 person capacity, was rejected in February.

A spokesperson said: "The safety of the people who shop and who work at the market remains our top priority. We have asked the council to adjourn the licensing hearing for The Upper Place - scheduled for August 1st - until all outstanding planning and safety issues have been fully resolved."

