Coronavirus: Nandos set to reopen stores in Islington, Hackney, Camden and Brent for delivery and collection

PUBLISHED: 15:02 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 26 May 2020

Nandos

Nandos

Archant

Nando’s is set to reopen 94 of its restaurants for delivery and collection after closing sites in the face of the coronavirus lockdown.

Staff wearing PPE will prepare peri-peri chicken for customers at 54 more of its restaurants from Tuesday May 26.

It said it will expand this to a further 40 restaurants from Wednesday, with customers able to order food for collection or delivery on its website.

Branches in Islington and Kilburn are among those set to reopen for delivery, while restaurants in

Dalston, Finsbury Park, Holloway Road, Islington, Kilburn, Stoke Newington and West Hampstead will all reopen for collections.

