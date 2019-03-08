Search

Natalie Stylianou: Edmonton mother-of-three missing after night out in Islington

PUBLISHED: 14:43 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 09 April 2019

Natalie Stylianou, 44, is missing.

Archant

A mother-of-three has been missing since the early hours of Sunday morning after a night out in Islington.

Natalie Stylianou, 44, of Edmonton, was at a baby shower at Gem Restaurant in Upper Street on Saturday evening and later went to a friend’s house with a group she was with.

She was last seen at about 4am in the City Road area near Old Street, and her friends are extremely concerned about her welfare.

One told the Gazette: “If anyone sees her can they please get in touch with police.”

In a message to Natalie, she added: “Natalie, no one is angry. Please come home. We’re all concerned.”

Police in Edmonton are investigating Natalie’s disappearance.

Anyone who sees her can call 101 quoting reference 19MIS013033, or the charity Missing People on 116 000.

Natalie Stylianou: Edmonton mother-of-three missing after night out in Islington

Natalie Stylianou, 44, is missing.
