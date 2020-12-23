Published: 12:35 PM December 23, 2020

Police are searching for Nathan Smith, 27, of no fixed address. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

The family of the man sought over the murder of Takieddine "Taki" Boudhane are appealing for him to get in touch, almost one year on from the fatal Finsbury Park stabbing,

The 30-year-old delivery driver was stabbed in a suspected road rage incident in Lennox Road just before 7pm on January 3 – and he died at the scene.

Stabbing victim victim Takieddine ‘Taki’ Boudhane with his mother - Credit: Met Police

Police believe Nathan Smith, 27, the driver of a white Volkswagen Caddy panel-type van - later found abandoned - stabbed Taki before fleeing the country the next day,

It is thought he initially travelled to Austria and onto Switzerland, and officers are confident he has now moved elsewhere in Europe or further afield.

Det Ch Insp Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “Nathan’s family are understandably worried about their son, having not had any contact with him for almost 12 months.

“We know that Christmas will be a particularly difficult time for them and we would urge Nathan to think about the pain and distress he is causing his own family.

“We would also ask him to think about Taki’s loved ones who have now had to spend nearly a full year without their brother or son.

"Unlike Nathan’s family, they know he is never coming back."

He added: “All year we have worked tirelessly to find Nathan and that work continues at pace.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind people to look again at his image and call us if you think you might have seen him or know where he might be.

"Don’t assume someone else will make the call – the information you have could be the breakthrough we need."

A Met reward of £10,000 remains on offer for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for Taki’s death.

Smith has also been placed on Europol’s Most Wanted Fugitives list in the hope that increased publication of his name and image will lead to information on his whereabouts.

A European Arrest Warrant is out for his arrest and enquiries continue in several countries, with assistance from the NCA.

He is described as a white male, 6ft 3ins and of slim build, with dark hair.

He usually has a dark beard - although this may have been shaved off,

He also has a tattoo on his right forearm reading "count your blessings".

He has links to north London, particularly Islington, Camden and Kentish Town.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts, or the incident itself should call the incident room on 0208 358 0100.

