National Hemp Service launches online offering 10% discount to NHS workers fighting Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:14 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 16 April 2020

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Archant

The National Hemp Service has launched online – and it’s offering 10 per cent off on all products for NHS workers.

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith had hoped to open their Stroud Green Road store and cafe in September last year, but this was delayed due to complications.

However, orders are now being taken online and the store will open its door once the lockdown restrictions are eased.

The couple want to rehabilitate the reputation of hemp – a strain of the cannabis sativa species – as a material. They say it has been unfairly stigmatised in the UK for decades.

They are both campaigning for the full legalisation of hemp and cannabis in the UK, arguing the former is one of the most sustainable and versatile materials around.

Hemp can be used to create biofuel, building materials and textiles, plastic, paper, food, mik, medicine, skin care products, rope and more.

Hemp products have a THC concentration of 0.3 per cent or less, meaning they don’t get you “high” like cannabis does.

Chloe and Tommy told the Gazette: “We’re over the moon to have launched online offering our complete range of organic hemp products CBD oil to hemp clothing and everything in between. We also can’t wait to invite everyone into our shop and cafe, which will be opening its door once it’s safe to do so.

“Getting online is great news for us but for our suppliers as well who are small UK based, largely family run, businesses that could do with a helping hand in these difficult times.

“We’ve definitely come away from this with a whole new appreciation for small business owners and what it takes to bring an idea into being.

“In light of launching during a pandemic, as a small token of our appreciation for the heroes who work tirelessly saving lives in the NHS were giving 10 per cent off to all NHS staff if they email us with a picture of their NHS ID cared to info@nationalhempservice.co.uk.”

Tommy’s Islington North MP dad Jeremy Corbyn is supportive of the couple’s business.

Tommy and Chloe are also offering a free, contactless, next-day delivery service.

