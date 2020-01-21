National Youth Theatre Holloway Road building to undergo £2million makeover

National Youth Theatre Capital Project south entrance. Picture: New Massing JW Archant

The National Youth Theatre (NYT) has been awarded £2million from the mayor of London's Good Growth Fund to undergo a major renovation to its Holloway Road building.

The development will enable NYT to double the number of young people its engages in the building through its annual programme. Award-winning architects DSDHA will include a new front pavilion, providing a fully accessible entrance from Holloway Road, and a new rehearsal studio and reception.

A 200-seat studio workshop theatre, three rehearsal spaces and a co-working space will also be created within the existing building, plus a small park will be opened near the south entrance.

Matt Smith, NYT patron and alumnus, star of Doctor Who and The Crown said: A revitalized Holloway Road home for the NYT will be a great asset to the area."

Building will start in May with the opening of the new building planned for late Spring 2021.