Nedim Bilgin: 17-year-old stabbed to death in Caledonian Road named as boy with ‘diamond heart’

Nedim Bilgin has been named locally as the 17-year-old stabbed to death in Caledonian Road last night. Picture: Nedim Bilgin Archant

The 17-year-old with a “cheeky little brother grin” who was stabbed to death in Caledonian Road last night has been named in the community as Nedim Bilgin.

Police at the scene of Nedim Bilgin's fatal stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: Polly Hancock Police at the scene of Nedim Bilgin's fatal stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

The teenager was stabbed multiple times near the junction with Tilloch Street and died at the scene at 6,50pm.

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested nearby on suspicion of murder – and an 18-year-old was arrested hours later at an Islington house in connection with the killing.

A friend, who asked to remain anonymous, today told the Gazette: “He was a good, funny kid and had a big heart.

“His friends meant a lot to him and his family – his cheeky little brother grin will be missed by everyone.

A police tent in the Caledonian Road on Wednesday morning. Picture: Polly Hancock A police tent in the Caledonian Road on Wednesday morning. Picture: Polly Hancock

“The Cally is a hellhole and nothing’s being done. These kids are being left out but there’s nothing for them.”

Nedim, or “Neds” to some friends, is said to have been living in the Cally and studying in the borough.

His friend told this paper he had spoken to Neds mere hours before he was killed in the street.

“He was asking me when I was coming home,” he said. “And saying he missed me not being around.

Police tape outside Coatbridge House on Wednesday morning. Picture: Polly Hancock Police tape outside Coatbridge House on Wednesday morning. Picture: Polly Hancock

“[He] was saying it’s cold. He just wanted a better life for his little bro.”

Nedim is the first person to be stabbed to death in Islington this year.

There were four fatal stabbings in the borough in 2018. Ali Al Har was the last person to be killed after he was stabbed in the leg in Corrine Road in September.

“It’s getting out of hand,” said Nedim’s friend. “Too many kids are dying before they live. It’s got to stop around here.

“He had a diamond in his heart and meant a lot to us all.”

Scotland Yard said the victim had not yet been formally identified, but that next of kin have been informed.

Detectives from the Central North Command Unit are investigating alongside the Met’s murder squad.

Did you know Nedim? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 020 7433 0121 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk to share your tributes.