New Co-op food store opens in Archway
PUBLISHED: 11:11 30 July 2020
Joel Chant
A new Co-op food store has opened in Archway, following a £640,000 investment.
The Junction Road store runs on 100 per cent renewable electricity and has brought with it 20 new jobs.
It opens 7am-11pm and includes a bakery, Costa coffee and hot food.
Store manager Dinesh Patel, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make such a significant investment to serve the community – we have had a great response. Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally, and our aim is to operate at the heart of local life.
“We also want customers to know that they can become a member of their Co-op, and make a difference every time they swipe their membership card when buying own branded products.”
Members receive a 5pc reward on purchases of own-brand products, and the retailer donates a further 1pc to community causes.
The store’s Food Share scheme works to minimise food waste.
