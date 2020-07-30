New Co-op food store opens in Archway

Co-op manager Dinesh Patel at the new food store in Junction Road. Picture: Joel Chant Joel Chant

A new Co-op food store has opened in Archway, following a £640,000 investment.

Manager Dinesh Patel opened the Co-op store in Junction Road with colleagues Harshall Patel and Marina Militaru. Picture: Joel Chant Manager Dinesh Patel opened the Co-op store in Junction Road with colleagues Harshall Patel and Marina Militaru. Picture: Joel Chant

The Junction Road store runs on 100 per cent renewable electricity and has brought with it 20 new jobs.

It opens 7am-11pm and includes a bakery, Costa coffee and hot food.

Store manager Dinesh Patel, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make such a significant investment to serve the community – we have had a great response. Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally, and our aim is to operate at the heart of local life.

“We also want customers to know that they can become a member of their Co-op, and make a difference every time they swipe their membership card when buying own branded products.”

Members receive a 5pc reward on purchases of own-brand products, and the retailer donates a further 1pc to community causes.

The store’s Food Share scheme works to minimise food waste.