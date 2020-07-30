Search

New Co-op food store opens in Archway

PUBLISHED: 11:11 30 July 2020

Co-op manager Dinesh Patel at the new food store in Junction Road. Picture: Joel Chant

Co-op manager Dinesh Patel at the new food store in Junction Road. Picture: Joel Chant

Joel Chant

A new Co-op food store has opened in Archway, following a £640,000 investment.

Manager Dinesh Patel opened the Co-op store in Junction Road with colleagues Harshall Patel and Marina Militaru. Picture: Joel ChantManager Dinesh Patel opened the Co-op store in Junction Road with colleagues Harshall Patel and Marina Militaru. Picture: Joel Chant

The Junction Road store runs on 100 per cent renewable electricity and has brought with it 20 new jobs.

It opens 7am-11pm and includes a bakery, Costa coffee and hot food.

You may also want to watch:

Store manager Dinesh Patel, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make such a significant investment to serve the community – we have had a great response. Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally, and our aim is to operate at the heart of local life.

“We also want customers to know that they can become a member of their Co-op, and make a difference every time they swipe their membership card when buying own branded products.”

Members receive a 5pc reward on purchases of own-brand products, and the retailer donates a further 1pc to community causes.

The store’s Food Share scheme works to minimise food waste.

Most Read

Football hooligan jailed for Islington pub attack on Guardian columnist Owen Jones

Owen Jones outside Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Islington XR campaigners call for a green recovery from coronavirus pandemic at Bank of England protest

XR campaigners from Islington protest outside the Bank of England, calling for a green recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jonathon Vines

Crowds gather for demonstration against Islington’s ‘people-friendly’ streets

At the people-friendly neighbourhoods protest in Islington. Picture: David Harvey

Coronavirus: Re-opening plans for Islington’s leisure centres and gyms announced

The Sobell Leisure Centre

Construction starts on new Lidl store in Holloway

Marks and Spencer in Holloway Road closed last year. Picture: Google Maps

