Islington Gazette > News

Young stars of the design world celebrated at awards

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 12:13 PM July 1, 2022
The New Designer of the Year 2022 prize was awarded to Chloe Grieve from Edinburgh College of Arte

The New Designer of the Year 2022 prize was awarded to Chloe Grieve from Edinburgh College of Art - Credit: Mark Cocksedge

The best of graduate design talent from around the country is celebrated at an Islington event.

New Designers opened at the Business Design Centre, celebrating the future of design, bringing together 3,000 graduate design talents.

The themes of week one (June 29 to July 2) include textiles and fashion, costume design, jewellery and precious
metalwork, ceramics and glass, and contemporary design crafts, while week two (July 6-9) covers furniture, product and industrial and spatial design, graphic design, illustration and animation, and motion and digital arts.

The New Designer of the Year 2022 prize, sponsored by the venue, was awarded to Chloe Grieve from Edinburgh College of Art, while the runner-up prize went to Bonnie Mustoe-Whitehill from Plymouth College of Art and Design.

Cheryl Carroll, events director of New Designers, said: “We’re delighted to be back at Business Design Centre, having been online for two years during lockdown. It’s so exciting to see the graduates, their course leaders and our industry partners back in the same room again to celebrate all forms of design; from fashion and jewellery to ceramics and illustrations."

Visit www.newdesigners.com for info and tickets.

