New Finsbury Park workspace The Coalface is named after area’s industrial heritage

The Coalface, in Wells Terrace. Picture: David Jensen © DavidJensen 2016

Freelances, small businesses and start-ups looking for somewhere to work will be pleased by the latest addition to Finsbury Park.

The Coalface has opened on the corner of Clifton Terrace and Wells Terrace, by the bus station. It is the brainchild of property investors Dorrington and is named after the industrial heritage of the area, which was an important hub for the coal industry and housed a depot.

It will have mostly private offices ranging in sizes from three to 20 desks at “genuinely affordable” rates starting at £267 plus VAT per desk per month.

Drop-in desks can also be hired for £150 a month for a limited period.

Chief operating officer Jonathan Hausmann said: “It’s really exciting to be able to offer such a high-quality space that is genuinely affordable for the entrepreneurs and start-ups increasingly being priced out of central London, and are fed up with working out of a coffee shop.”